IpsosMORI’s Ben Page has tweeted out a handy chart compiling the worst net satisfaction ratings ever scored by Leaders of the Opposition since their records began in the 70s. Turns out the absolute boy is the absolute worst:

Corbyn even beats the hapless Michael Foot with a whopping -58% net satisfaction rating. That won’t bother him half as much as the fact that the person at the opposite end of the table is none other his arch-nemesis, Tony Blair…