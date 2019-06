There’s a rare bit of positive polling news for the Tories this morning as YouGov find them joint top for the first time since before the EU elections. Then, they were tied with Labour on 24%, today they’re tied with the Brexit Party on 22%, leapfrogging Labour and the Lib Dems who fall to fourth. Hardly time for the Tories to start popping the champagne corks, as recently as February they were polling almost double on 43%, before May delayed Brexit…