Olney Wins Re-Selection

The LibDems have finally re-selected MP-for-five-months and Ed Davey supporter Sarah Olney to fight her old Richmond Park seat. The party had forced their candidate to go through another selection process following her incredibly short stint as Vince Cable’s Head of Staff and a police investigation into her campaign spending. Last night a relieved Olney said…

“I’m honoured to have been re-selected by our local members to fight this seat. Thank you to everyone involved for a great contest.”

Guido understands that a contested selection like this is unusual practise for LibDem former MPs who want to stand again. In 2017 previously defeated candidates like Vince Cable, Jo Swinson, and Ed Davey were nodded through. Olney didn’t face such good grace from her local membership…