May Shuts Down Boorish Blackford

The SNP’s shouty Ian Blackford managed to be even more tedious than usual at PMQs today, boring on for so long about the Tory leadership contenders that even Bercow got bored and told him to hurry up. But naturally didn’t bother to ask him to retract his accusations of lying despite it breaching Parliamentary protocol…

May came back with the sort of sparky put-down that’s been all too rare over the last three years. Impressive noise from the less than one third of Tory MPs who bothered to turn up…