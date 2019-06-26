Labour Re-Admit Chris Williamson

True to form, the Labour Party have lifted the suspension of the notorious Chris Williamson after just four months. PoliticsHome is reporting that his suspension was lifted today by “a three-person NEC panel on anti-semitism, despite a recommendation from party staff that he be referred to the next stage of Labour’s disciplinary process.” He-who-must-not-be-named is back with just a “formal warning”…

Williamson was suspended in February after a litany of anti-Semitic incidents, far from showing any remorse he’s continue to embroil himself in regular controversy ever since then. Labour’s deadline for MPs to apply for re-selection is fast approaching, the Labour leadership have evidently decided that they want Williamson back. 38 Labour MPs signed a letter to Jennie Formby demanding Williamson was suspended back in February. Will they stand up against him now or just send a tweet, then turn a blind eye?