Hunt’s BoJo NoShow LiveChat: What We Learned

While Boris was busy wooing the Conservative Friends of Israel at a dinner last night, as first revealed by Guido, Jeremy Hunt spent an hour answering questions on Twitter in place of the debate Sky News had wanted to hold. Hunt was keen to stress his entrepreneurial credentials while taking a few gentle potshots at his rival. Guido takes a look at some of his policy pledges…

On Brexit his stance is actually remarkably similar to Boris’ despite receiving far less scrutiny – he wants to go back to Brussels with a “tough negotiator” to get a better deal. The key point of difference between them is the October 31 deadline…

This attempt to unite Leavers and Remainers only succeeded in uniting them against him…

Another pledge in common with Boris on broadband that first appeared in Boris’ Telegraph column last week. He also agreed to look at Saj’s police proposal, as Boris did in his media blitz yesterday too…

Hunt commits to Phil Hammond’s fiscal responsibility pledge. Will have to watch the numbers carefully on his spending pledges…

Hunt confirms that he wants to keep possibly the two worst parts of Theresa May’s legacy, her trillion pound climate hit which wasn’t even voted on by MPs and the disastrous Porn Laws. Directly at odds with two of his stated three main priorities of “firing up our economy” and “standing up for freedom”…

Another classic Huntism after his unfortunate phrasing around old people and Islamophobia last week: If anyone was being uncharitable they might say it’s an admission that he’s f***ed the NHS…