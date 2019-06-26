All Change at Team Boris

After a difficult weekend, Sunday night saw a lengthy meeting between Boris, his senior campaign managers and Mark Fullbrook of campaign strategists Crosby Textor Fullbrook. Until last week they were not directly involved with the day-to-day running of the Back Boris campaign, as a result of the meeting CTF are now back in the thick of it. There was also a meeting yesterday afternoon at 4pm in the Thatcher Room in Portcullis House where Fullbrook made a presentation to Boris backing MPs. A strictly centralised media strategy has been imposed, with MPs told to refer all national media bids back to the the campaign HQ for message control…

Simultaneously the parliamentary strategy gurus Gavin Williamson and James Wharton, who delivered Boris a commanding lead amongst MPs, have taken a step back from “Phase 2”, the membership stage of the contest. IDS is the new official campaign chairman…

Team Boris will be breathing a sigh of relief that their tumultuous weekend came at the beginning of the campaign, before ballot papers are sent out. They’ll be hoping to continue the focused ‘media blitzkrieg’ for when ballots start landing on doormats during the week of July 6. Boris told a woman on his walkabout yesterday “No more rows. No, no, no. All quiet, all quiet”…