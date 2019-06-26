Brexit Party to Announce Defectors

At the National Exhibition Centre on Sunday the Brexit Party is having a big rally with over 5,000 attendees expected. This will, they say, involve revealing of the first 100-plus Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) selected for Westminster elections and the unveiling of the start of their policy platform. Guido suspects, and on this point they are being a little evasive, they will also reveal some Tory councillor defectors.

Co-conspirators tell Guido they have been vetting a batch of local Councillors who are defecting from both UKIP and the Conservative Party. The first forty have been undergoing vetting and checking of their social media history. Given CCHQ’s 150 or so suspensions of Tory activists there could be quite a few more in the future. Could the first forty be unveiled this Sunday?

UPDATE: A Brexit Party source has now got in touch to say Guido is broadly correct, apart from the timing. The roll out will be held back until after the Tory leadership election. They scoffed at the rumour George Galloway would be a PPC, “We do vet our candidates.”