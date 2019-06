TalkRADIO’s Ross Kempsell got the interview everyone wanted with Boris today, teasing a number of unexpected answers from the PM hopeful including the revelation that in his spare time he likes to turn wine crates into little model buses, painting people inside. Makes a change from walking in Wales…

Boris also toughened up his stance considerably on Brexit. He now says leaving on October 31st is “do or die”…

N.b. Watch from 6 minutes in to board the Boris bus…