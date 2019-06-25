Boris Hits Out At Bannon Conspiracy Codswallop

On LBC this morning Boris hit out at a “codswallop” story alleging he is somehow taking advice from Steve Bannon, who he hasn’t met since he met the then Chief of Staff to the President of the USA on an official visit as Foreign Secretary. The much reported ‘texting’ later on was just Bannon trying and failing to secure another meeting…

“This is the biggest load of codswallop I have ever heard.”

Carole is basically the Bannon of the left, churning out whatever she likes without regards for basic facts while her fanatical online following pile in with the retweets…

June 25, 2019 at 10:38 am

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

