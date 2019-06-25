BoJoNoShow To GoTo CoFoFI

Jeremy Hunt has been ribbing Boris all afternoon for not agreeing to do the Sky News debate tonight, he’s got the hashtag #BoJoNoShow trending and he’s fired straight back at Boris’s October 31 challenge by telling him to turn up to Sky tonight to debate it there. The gloves are definitely off…

It turns out that there may be more to Boris’s decision to blank Sky than just cautious media management, Guido has got wind that Boris has a prior engagement at a fancy dinner for the Conservative Friends of Israel which has been in the diary for weeks. Team Boris are neither confirming or denying it, no one from Conservative Friends of Israel is available for comment at the time of going to pixel. The Corbynistas will love this one…