Trillion Pound Motion Scheduled to Be Passed This Afternoon

This afternoon an innocuous sounding motion to approve a Statutory Instrument relating to the draft Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019 is being slipped through parliament. It is a bit of Theresa May’s legacy. There will be hardly any debate time for the motion. No impact statement. A trillion pounds of taxpayers’ money waved through as a going away present to Theresa May…

June 24, 2019 at 2:28 pm

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

