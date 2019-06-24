Tory MEP Leader Never Can Say Goodbye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

15 of the Conservatives’ 19 MEPs will be bidding an early farewell to their Brussels expense allowances after the Tory bloodbath in the EU elections last month. The Tories’ leader in the European Parliament Ashley Fox was one of the many who got the chop – he’s produced this endearingly retro farewell video featuring The Communards’ 1988 version of Never Can Say Goodbye. Brexiteers will be hoping that doesn’t become the soundtrack to Brexit…