Tories Reselect Expense-Fiddling MP to Fight By-Election

Interesting choice from the Tories over the weekend who re-selected expense-fiddling MP Chris Davies to fight the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election after he was unseated by a recall petition. The numbers look tight for Davies: he had an 8,000 majority in 2017, over 10,000 constituents signed the recall petition, almost double the required threshold. And now the Brexit Party are in the fray too…

The LibDems held the seat from 1997-2015, the bookies reckon they’ve got it in the bag already with very short 1/5 odds, the Tories are way out on 8/1 behind the Brexit Party. To Guido this looks like a damage limitation exercise from CCHQ. They’ve written the seat off already, by putting Davies back in he can own the defeat himself rather than have it tarnish the incoming leader…