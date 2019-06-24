New Prime Minister on July 24

The Sun gets the scoop on the timetable for the new Prime Minister coming in. The winner of the Tory leadership will be declared on Tuesday 23rd July with the new leader taking over on Wednesday 24th after May’s farewell PMQs. One month to go..

June 24, 2019 at 12:19 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…

“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tory Results In Full Tory Results In Full