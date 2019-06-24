New Prime Minister on July 24

The Sun gets the scoop on the timetable for the new Prime Minister coming in. The winner of the Tory leadership will be declared on Tuesday 23rd July with the new leader taking over on Wednesday 24th after May’s farewell PMQs. One month to go..
Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…
“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”