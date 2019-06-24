Ken Clarke: I’ll No Confidence a No Deal Government

Ken Clarke told the World At One this afternoon that he would be prepared to back a no confidence vote if the UK was heading for No Deal, even if it was proposed by Labour. The former Chancellor says he could not countenance No Deal because he is pro-business, so has decided he would vote in a way that could usher in Britain’s first Marxist government. Impeccable logic…

“It might trigger an election, it might trigger a change in Government without an election… I am not going to vote in favour of a Government that says it is going to pursue policies that are totally incompatible with everything the Conservative Party has stood for.”

Labour are already pencilling in a possible no confidence vote for Thursday 25th July, one day after the new PM takes office. Now Chris Davies has been recalled by his constituents the Conservatives command a Commons majority of four with DUP help. After the Brecon and Radnoshire by-election this is likely to fall to just three…