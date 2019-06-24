Corbynista MP Invites “Curse the Jews” Movement Spokesman to Parliament

Nutty ginger Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has only been in Parliament two years but he’s got his tribute act to his heroes Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell up and running with impressive speed. His latest stunt is inviting the international spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen, Ahmed Alshami, to Parliament. Their slogan includes “death to the US, death to Israel, curse the Jews”. He’ll fit right in with the Corbynistas…

Russell-Moyle has already called fellow Labour MP Graham Jones a “tit” and “illegal arms sales apologist” for criticising his decision to invite Alshami. Meanwhile there’s not been a peep from the Labour Party or Corbyn himself so far. Best not to upset his old friends at Press TV after all…

UPDATE: Russell-Moyle has finally backed down. Old Comrade Corbyn would never have caved in so easily…