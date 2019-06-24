Boris & Carrie Dominate Front Pages

The no comment gambit has not satisfied the headline writers. Boris and Carrie are the political equivalent of Burton and Taylor, the mystique will only drive more speculation. Can’t see this approach lasting a month…
Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…
“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”