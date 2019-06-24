Banks Suing Cadwalladr Over Russian Money Claims

Arron Banks has finally had enough of the codswallop. He is suing Carole Cadwalladr for defamation on two grounds; she claimed in a speech (above) to The Convention two weeks ago that “We know the Russian Government offered money to Arron Banks.”

Secondly, in the Ted Talk above she said “And I’m not even going to go into the lies that Arron Banks has told about his covert relationship with the Russian Government.”

Banks says he took no money and he has no covert relationship. Now he is going to sue her to prove it or pay up…