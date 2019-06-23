Rishi Sunak Reminds Ridge About Boris’ Liberal Burqa Stance

The point about Boris’s infamous burka column which is systematically and wilfully overlooked is that Boris was actually defending a woman’s rights to choose whether she wears a burqa or not. Unlike in supposedly ‘liberal’ EU countries like France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands where women are legally banned from wearing the burqa in many public places and face fines for doing so. Not to mention Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry saying she would actively discriminate against women who wear burqas…

Tags: ,
People: / /
June 23, 2019 at 11:45 am

Seen Elsewhere

Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned
Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch