Rishi Sunak Reminds Ridge About Boris’ Liberal Burqa Stance

The point about Boris’s infamous burka column which is systematically and wilfully overlooked is that Boris was actually defending a woman’s rights to choose whether she wears a burqa or not. Unlike in supposedly ‘liberal’ EU countries like France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands where women are legally banned from wearing the burqa in many public places and face fines for doing so. Not to mention Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry saying she would actively discriminate against women who wear burqas…