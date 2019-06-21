People’s Vote Now Claim No Deal Will Kill People

The People’s Vote campaign are ramping Project Fear back up to 2016 levels in a desperate bid for attention. Now they’ve put out a massively over-the-top quote from Sedgefield Labour MP Phil Wilson literally claiming that No Deal will kill people. Specifically Northerners:

“We know the North will be hit first and worst through a destructive No Deal Brexit but this analysis is still shocking. The real tragedy is in stories of communities affected: people will be made poorer, lives will be made shorter, opportunities will get pushed further away.”

Donald Tusk hasn’t got long left as European Council President, People’s Vote better get on to him quickly to get another quote about the end of Western Civilisation…