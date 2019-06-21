Mark Field Protester Will Not Press Charges

The Greenpeace protester who was manhandled out of last night’s Mansion House Dinner by Mark Field has told the BBC that she will not report the MP to the police, although she did say Field should take anger management classes. She’s taken a more nuanced approach to the incident than most of the commentariat…

June 21, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Quote of the Day

Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…

“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”

