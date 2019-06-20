Tory MP: I Trust Boris To Attack With a Platoon of 36 Soldiers

Veteran and Tory MP Bob Stewart told Victoria Derbyshire this morning that the way he decided to back Boris was by asking himself which of the candidates he would trust “with a platoon of 36 soldiers if they had to do an attack against somewhere.” That’s one way of making your mind up…

June 20, 2019 at 12:12 pm

Quote of the Day

Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…

“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”

