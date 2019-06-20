Tory Leadership Results In Full

The Parliamentary stage of the Tory Leadership race is over and it’s Jeremy in the Hunt for Boris after he squeezed out Gove by just two votes. Here’s the results for every stage of the contest:

Final round (20/6):

  • Boris: 160
  • Hunt: 77
  • Gove: 75 ELIMINATED

Fourth round (20/6):

  • Boris: 157
  • Gove: 61
  • Hunt: 59
  • Saj: 34 ELIMINATED

Third round (19/6):

  • Boris: 143 (126)
  • Hunt: 54 (46)
  • Gove: 51 (41)
  • Saj: 38 (33)
  • Rory: 27 (37) ELIMINATED

Second round (18/6):

  • Boris: 126
  • Hunt: 46
  • Gove: 41
  • Rory: 37
  • Saj: 33
  • Raab: 30 ELIMINATED

First round (13/6):

  • Boris: 114
  • Hunt: 43
  • Gove: 37
  • Raab: 27
  • Saj: 23
  • Hancock: 20 (WITHDREW 14/6)
  • Stewart: 19
  • Leadsom: 11 ELIMINATED
  • Harper: 10 ELIMINATED
  • McVey: 9 ELIMINATED
June 20, 2019 at 6:09 pm

