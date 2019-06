The fourth round results are in and it’s Saj who gets the chop. Boris now has an absolute majority of Tory MPs while the big shock is Gove pulling ahead of Hunt for the first time. (Third round results in brackets):

Boris: 157 (143)

(143) Gove: 61 (51)

(51) Hunt: 59 (54)

(54) Saj: 34 (38) ELIMINATED

Surprisingly there were two spoiled ballots. Rory throwing his toys out of the pram?