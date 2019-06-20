Tory Candidates as Bond Villains

On the last day of Parliamentary voting in the Tory leadership contest, Guido brings you the definitive list of candidates past and present and their Bond villain doppelgangers, as sourced by twitter user @iamsammypanther. Enjoy…

Esther is Raoul Silva from Skyfall. Good hair…

Harper is 006, Alec Trevelyan from Goldeneye. Anonymous enough to make a good spy…

Andrea is Rosa Klebb from From Russia with Love. Like Klebb she was Number Three… out of the race…

Hancock is Vargas from Thunderball. Always the henchman, never the bride…

Raab is Gustav Graves from Die Another Day. The Google image result for “Tory”…

Rory is Dominic Greene from Quantum of Solace. Both only a whisker away from Dominic Grieve…

Saj is Renard from The World Is Not Enough. A bald move…

Gove is Elliot Carver from Tomorrow Never Dies. A fellow silver-haired, bespectacled, war-loving former journalist…

Hunt is banker Le Chiffre from Casino Royale. The man with the moneybags…

Boris is Auric Goldfinger, from Goldfinger. Flashy frontrunner hoarding all those golden MP votes…