Teneo Hire Royal Spin Doctor


Remember thatpoo done it story? Spin merchants Teneo today announced they’ve hired Sally Osman, former Director of Royal Communications. Good hire. She knows about keeping people on the throne…

June 20, 2019 at 4:15 pm

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

