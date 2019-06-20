Teneo Hire Royal Spin Doctor

Remember that ‘poo done it’ story? Spin merchants Teneo today announced they’ve hired Sally Osman, former Director of Royal Communications. Good hire. She knows about keeping people on the throne…
