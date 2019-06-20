Labour Promote Former MP Who Accused Jewish Community of Being “Blairite Plotters”

Hard-left former Scottish Labour MP and now Labour Councillor Jim Sheridan was suspended from the Labour Party last August after a Facebook post attacking the Jewish community because of what “they and their Blairite plotters are doing to my party and the long suffering people of Britain”. He doesn’t even have the usual “I’m only an anti-Zionist” defence, he’s literally targeting the Jewish community at large:

Sheridan was quietly reinstated in January, showing no remorse for what he wrote: “I remain of the view that my accusers were misguided and overreacted to what was intended to highlight my personal frustration and criticism of those intent on undermining our leadership.” In classic Labour style, they’ve even gone and promoted him now to Depute Leader of Renfrewshire Council, ex-Labour MP Ian Austin calls it “utterly disgusting”. Yet another day in Corbyn’s “zero tolerance for anti-Semites” party…