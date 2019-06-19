Tory Leadership Round Three Results in Full

Here’s how the results break down for round three of the Tory leadership contest (round two results in brackets):

  • Boris: 143 (126)
  • Hunt: 54 (46)
  • Gove: 51 (41)
  • Saj: 38 (33)
  • Rory: 27 (37) ELIMINATED

Rory walks…

Tags:
June 19, 2019 at 6:06 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…

“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned