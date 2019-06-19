Tory Leadership Round Three Results in Full

Here’s how the results break down for round three of the Tory leadership contest (round two results in brackets):
- Boris: 143 (126)
- Hunt: 54 (46)
- Gove: 51 (41)
- Saj: 38 (33)
- Rory: 27 (37) ELIMINATED
Rory walks…
Fresh from making his campaign pledge to kill off old people, Jeremy Hunt says on Islamophobia…
“We have to be whiter that white ourselves… we have to make sure we are dealing with this issue…”