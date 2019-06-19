Judge Lets Off Convicted Cocaine User Citing “Gove Defence”

A defendant, who has not been named, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court of possession of a class A substance.

Judge Owen Davies set him free, allowing the cocaine user to walk free from court with a 12-month conditional discharge, after suggesting during legal argument with the defence that the defendant “should suffer no more for dabbling in cocaine than should a former Lord Chancellor.” Gove, who bases his leadership campaign on effectively driving policy change, has effectively decriminalised cocaine possession…

