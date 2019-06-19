Debate Mess Means BBC Could Miss Out On Next Round

One senior Downing Street source with plenty of television experience told Guido bluntly that the format didn’t work, the down the lines (Abdullah from Bristol) from the regions were a badly contrived gimmick that broke the flow of the show. The national broadcaster attempted to deliver the big impressive debate last night yet it descended into a shambles…

From the awkward set design, to the questions from crazy people who want to ban all CO2 emissions, even media darling Rory Stewart was driven to decry the format. Insiders are telling Guido that the BBC made a big pitch to candidates that this would be the big defining debate of the campaign, and after tonight the Beeb will struggle to gain candidates’ approval for the one vs one debate in the next stage of the contest. It’s now more likely to go to Sky or ITV…

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

