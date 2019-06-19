Corbyn Fudges Labour Second Referendum Hopes Again

After showing some leg to Labour Remainers this morning with well-briefed stories in the Times and Guardian that Labour would be shifting to a much more overtly pro-second referendum position, Corbyn has crushed their hopes once again in the shadow cabinet meeting. It’s back to Labour’s evergreen “conference policy” which Corbyn says “I have already made the case for”. Bad luck Remainers…

Corbyn even manages to find a fresh hurdle to throw in the way of a second referendum, saying “A ballot paper would need to contain real choices for both leave and remain voters. This will of course depend on Parliament.” Corbyn knows Parliament will never be able to agree on what “real choices” would be for both sides. He really just wants Brexit to go through…