Corbyn Fudges Labour Second Referendum Hopes Again

After showing some leg to Labour Remainers this morning with well-briefed stories in the Times and Guardian that Labour would be shifting to a much more overtly pro-second referendum position, Corbyn has crushed their hopes once again in the shadow cabinet meeting. It’s back to Labour’s evergreen “conference policy” which Corbyn says “I have already made the case for”. Bad luck Remainers…
Corbyn even manages to find a fresh hurdle to throw in the way of a second referendum, saying “A ballot paper would need to contain real choices for both leave and remain voters. This will of course depend on Parliament.” Corbyn knows Parliament will never be able to agree on what “real choices” would be for both sides. He really just wants Brexit to go through…
Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of the Labour Party, told the shadow cabinet meeting:
“We have committed to respecting the result of the referendum, and have strongly made the case for an alternative plan for Brexit as the only serious deal that could potentially command the support of the House.
“At Conference last year we passed our policy, the members’ policy. Over the past nine months, I have stuck faithfully to it.
“A No Deal Brexit risks would plunge us into the worst excesses of disaster capitalism and trash our economy on the back of fantasy Tory trade deals or worse. very real and very damaging trade deals with Donald Trump, opening up our NHS to American companies.
“I have already made the case, on the media and in Dublin, that it is now right to demand that any deal is put to a public vote. That is in line with our conference policy which agreed a public vote would be an option.
“A ballot paper would need to contain real choices for both leave and remain voters. This will of course depend on Parliament.
“I want to hear your views, I will be hearing trade union views next week, and then I want to set out our views to the public.”