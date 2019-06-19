“Aman from London” Suspended from Controversial Law Firm

After ‘Abdullah from Bristol’ was suspended from teaching duties at his school after Guido exposed his highly unpleasant social media output, ‘Aman from London’ has now suffered the same fate. Guido revealed that Aman Thakar was actually a Labour Party council candidate and previously worked at Labour HQ on anti-Semitism complaints – something which the BBC knowingly overlooked – as well as sending questionable tweets about Hitler. He’s now been suspended from his job at controversial ambulance-chasing law firm Leigh Day. Burley’s kiss of death strikes again… two people have lost their jobs over the debate last night, none of them work at the BBC…