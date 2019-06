A statement from the Chair of the School Board:

Re. Deputy Head, Mr Abdullah A. S Patel

Following some of the comments attributed to Mr Patel in the media this morning, the Trust has decided to suspend him from all school duties with immediate effect until a full investigation is carried out.

The ‘school’ and ‘Trust’ do not share the views attributed to him.

Mr Yakub Patel

Chair of Al-Madani Educational Trust