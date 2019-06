ConservativeHome’s latest members’ survey has revealed that Boris beats all other candidates in hypothetical run off elections by double digit margins, never dipping below two thirds of the membership vote. Rory loses to Boris 24-73, Gove 25-50, Hunt 26-49, Saj 27-54, and Raab by 29-63…

Boris beats every candidate, Raab beats everyone but Boris, Saj beats everyone but Boris and Raab, Gove only beats Hunt and Rory, and Hunt only beats Rory. See the full results here…