“What Should We Have Wanted…”

Guido was pretty much alone in saying Andrea Leadsom would be better than Theresa May before May’s coronation and afterwards.

In an alternative time-line PM Andrea Leadsom would tomorrow be signing the UK-USA Free Trade Agreement. FTSE would be surging towards 10,000 after Chancellor Truss’s sweeping reforms to corporation taxes and inward tech-led investment surging ahead of UK’s withdrawal from GDPR. — Euro Guido (@EuroGuido) March 28, 2019

Now look, YouGov’s polling of Tory party members shows they wish they had in hindsight chosen Leadsom. Told you so…