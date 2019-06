Here’s how the results broke down for round two of the Tory leadership contest (round one results in brackets):

Boris: 126 (114)

Hunt: 46 (43)

Gove: 41 (37)

Rory: 37 (19)

Saj: 33 (23)

Raab: 30 (27) ELIMINATED

Boris still has more votes than 2nd, 3rd and 4th combined…