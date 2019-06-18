Theresa Rave Dancing Doll

A dancing Theresa Maybot doll is being produced in time for her departure from Downing Street. The makers say “Theresa doesn’t need much encouragement, just push her hand to get her singing and dancing. Freed from the shackles of Downing Street, Theresa Rave is ready to get down in your street.” Batteries aren’t included…
