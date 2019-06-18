Raab Comes Out Fighting, Saj Cries Foul Over Stewart

Despite ConHome’s latest survey showing Dominic Raab beating everyone but Boris in runoffs with the Tory membership, Raab is one of the candidates who’ll be sitting least comfortably when the second round votes come in tonight. He’s come out fighting with a new video showcasing his karate skills and other parts of his backstory. Team Raab say they are quietly confident but the Boris bandwagon has left Raab struggling to get the numbers…

The issue for Brexiteers is that if Raab gets knocked out, the further the debate will get pulled towards the Remain side of the argument. Boris will be fending off Remain-framed attacks on the merits or otherwise of no deal, rather than debating how best to deliver Brexit by October 31st in any circumstances…

Supporters of @RoryStewartUK calling declared backers of @sajidjavid and urging them to vote for Rory so we can offer ‘something different’ in final two…Saj’s dad was an immigrant. Saj went to his local comp and an FE College. Rory went to Eton and Balliol JUST LIKE BORIS. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Nick King (@nickphking) June 18, 2019

Sajid Javid is the other candidate glancing most nervously over his shoulder, his campaign supremo Nick King has taken the unusual step of publicly calling out Rory Stewart’s campaign for trying to poach his supporters. Can Stewart succeed in stuffing Saj or will his media-friendly antics flop among the one audience that actually matters right now, Tory MPs…