Public Backers Update: Pre-Vote Edition

MPs will start voting at 3pm, as things stand Boris has a commanding lead, holding more publicly declared backers than Hunt, Gove, and Raab combined.

Westminster whispers are that Rory Stewart has accumulated the 33 backers required to take him through to Thursday’s vote, although fewer than half of those voters have gone on the record. Saj and Raab are struggling…

Michael Gove also took a slight hit this morning as his early backer Bob Seely switched to Boris, meaning Hunt is now the second placed candidate by just one vote. The question remains how different will public declarations be to private votes…