Patten’s Glaring Hypocrisy Over Boris Jibe

Second referendum and Rory Stewart Backer Chris Patten launched into an undignified attack on Boris Johnson this afternoon on Politics Live, attempting to present Boris as an enemy of LGBT rights all precariously based upon one 1998 column where Boris used the word “bumboys” once. Here’s how their records stack up…

Boris voted to repeal the notoriously homophobic Section 28 legislation, against the tide of his party in 2003. Jeremy Corbyn abstained…

Patten’s support for the European Union means he wins the liberal plaudits despite a deeply illiberal voting record. Meanwhile the chattering classes ignore Boris’ actual consistently liberal record because they’re still upset about Brexit…