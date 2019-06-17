Rory-Mania Sees Punters Make Him Second Favourite

As Rory-mania grips the remainstream media and the country goes wild for him after he proposed setting up his own parliament, punters have flocked to back him, slashing his odds. Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been staked on him overnight making his implied probability of becoming Prime Minister 7%. Get your money on quick so Guido can take it off you….

Tags:
People:
June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am

Seen Elsewhere

Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned Bookies Claim May Hasn’t Resigned