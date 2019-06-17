Boris Filmed With Three Blondes

Video footage has emerged from 2009 of the newly elected Mayor of London having a drink with three blondes and even giving one of them his card… on EastEnders. Ten years later he’s tidied up the hair, but he’s still got the charm…

June 17, 2019 at 5:15 pm

