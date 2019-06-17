BBC Empty Chairs Simon McCoy

Quick-witted McCoy naturally has a joke at the ready by the time the camera finally finds him…
Who Can Sell Middle Class Tax Cuts? | Mark Littlewood
Jeremy Hosking Donates £850,000 to Standpoint | FT
How The Poor Are Kept In Their Place | James Kirkup
Get the Cops Out of Comedy | Andrew Doyle
EU Leaders’ Fence-Sitting Risks No Deal | Wolfgang Munchau
‘Gravy Train?’: A First Taste of MEP Life | Claire Fox
UN Exacerbates Global Hunger | Comment Central
The Cost of Eco-Toryism | Ross Clark
Watson: Labour Must be a ‘Remain Party’ | PolHome
Turbocharge Britain With Broadband Revolution | Boris
Tory Donors Discuss Pact With Farage | Telegraph
Hancock vs Truss for Chancellor | The Times
Why I’m Backing Boris | Matt Hancock
How Rory Wrecked Cabinet Rivals’ Campaigns | Katy Balls
Next Tory Leader Should Listen to Hammond | Matthew Lesh
Jeremy Hosking Donates £850,000 to Standpoint | FT
How The Poor Are Kept In Their Place | James Kirkup
Get the Cops Out of Comedy | Andrew Doyle
EU Leaders’ Fence-Sitting Risks No Deal | Wolfgang Munchau
‘Gravy Train?’: A First Taste of MEP Life | Claire Fox
UN Exacerbates Global Hunger | Comment Central
The Cost of Eco-Toryism | Ross Clark
Watson: Labour Must be a ‘Remain Party’ | PolHome
Turbocharge Britain With Broadband Revolution | Boris
Tory Donors Discuss Pact With Farage | Telegraph
Hancock vs Truss for Chancellor | The Times
Why I’m Backing Boris | Matt Hancock
How Rory Wrecked Cabinet Rivals’ Campaigns | Katy Balls
Next Tory Leader Should Listen to Hammond | Matthew Lesh