With 7 out of 10 MPs having declared their preferences, Rory has managed post debate to nab 2 of Matt Hancock’s previous backers. Rory has, as Katy Balls points out, disrupted Hancock’s hopes, messed up Hunt’s strategy and given Boris hating MPs an alternative to Gove. Despite Rory having the fewest MP backers the betting markets currently make Rory second favourite…

UPDATE: Matt Hancock is backing Boris.

